NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.