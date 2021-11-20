NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 1,298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 838.7 days.

Shares of NEXOF stock remained flat at $$20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.