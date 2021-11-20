NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 1,298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 838.7 days.
Shares of NEXOF stock remained flat at $$20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33.
About NEXON
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.