NEXT.coin Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,602.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.15 or 0.00978396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00264588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00032434 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001046 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028801 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

