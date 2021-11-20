NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,985.62

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,985.62 ($104.33) and traded as high as GBX 8,328 ($108.81). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,274 ($108.10), with a volume of 411,771 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,012.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,985.62. The company has a market capitalization of £11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

