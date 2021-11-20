NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 262,739 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

