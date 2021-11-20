Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $34.87 million and $344,718.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00221376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.