NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $174.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

