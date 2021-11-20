Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

