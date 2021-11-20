NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.36

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $16.61. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 543 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

