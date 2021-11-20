Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NIU opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

