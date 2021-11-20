NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of NMI worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 159.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMIH stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

