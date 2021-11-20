North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,871.78

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,871.78 ($63.65) and traded as high as GBX 4,914 ($64.20). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,900 ($64.02), with a volume of 40,078 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £682.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,871.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,655.67.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

