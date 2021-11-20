Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

