Northern Trust Corp Has $5.01 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,088 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.