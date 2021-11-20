Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.48.

NPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE NPI opened at C$40.01 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$37.25 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.25.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4924433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

