Novacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,369.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $864,174.03 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,780.88 or 1.00104001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00506339 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

