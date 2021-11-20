Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. Nucor has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

