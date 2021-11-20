Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 47,046 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of DermTech worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after buying an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 116,429 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 26.3% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 383,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 79,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 65.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

