Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

HAFC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

