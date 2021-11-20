Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Denny’s worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Denny’s by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denny’s by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

DENN stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

