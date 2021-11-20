Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NRIX opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

