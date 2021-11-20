Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of QAD worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

