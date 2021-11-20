Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Clarus worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after buying an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 96,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

