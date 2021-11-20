Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

