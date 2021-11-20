Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,090 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

