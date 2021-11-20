Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ping Identity worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,402,000 shares of company stock worth $341,568,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

