Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 348,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ALDX stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $460.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

