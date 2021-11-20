Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 124,089 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,089 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Franklin Street Properties worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

FSP stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.