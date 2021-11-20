Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,848 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ebix worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 7,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 844,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ebix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

