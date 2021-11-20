Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,751 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of TransMedics Group worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

