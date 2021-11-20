Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,712 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of OptimizeRx worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.64 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,076 shares of company stock worth $12,060,526. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

