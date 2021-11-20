Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,953 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of German American Bancorp worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

