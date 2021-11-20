Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of American Finance Trust worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $3,434,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $3,392,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.30 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

