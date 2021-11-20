Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) versus Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. Cutera has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.07%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Cutera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.26 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.44 Cutera $147.68 million 5.10 -$23.88 million $0.41 102.27

Nuwellis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% Cutera 3.80% 15.80% 3.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cutera beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

