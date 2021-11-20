NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $330.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

