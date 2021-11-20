NXM Hits Market Cap of $960.00 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. NXM has a total market cap of $960.00 million and $23,027.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $145.17 or 0.00244668 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00221376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,895,902 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,001 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

