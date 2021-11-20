OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.72. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 1,009,959 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGC. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

