Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $266,694.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00090809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.79 or 0.07336937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.87 or 1.00064615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

