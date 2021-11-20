ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $4,709.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.12 or 0.07334784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.49 or 1.00968902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.