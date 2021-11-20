Odyssey Market Cap Achieves $6.64 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $180,904.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.