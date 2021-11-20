Offshift Price Tops $3.35 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $246,922.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,365.82 or 0.99380447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00038673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.97 or 0.00500492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

