OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $342.53 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $24.66 or 0.00041995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00219528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.