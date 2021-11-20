OKCash Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $714,806.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,772.98 or 1.00078015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00049370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00506276 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,711,824 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

