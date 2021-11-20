OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

OCFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,399. The company has a market cap of $982.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.57). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

