OneLedger Hits Market Capitalization of $32.54 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and $447,249.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

