OneRoot Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $728,745.39 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $728,745.39 and $94,318.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.