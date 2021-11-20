Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Ontrak worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,050. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

