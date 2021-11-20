Open Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $673,998.69 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $673,998.69 and approximately $61,952.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.