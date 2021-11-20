Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $661,644.83 and $102,976.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

