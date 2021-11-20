OpenDAO Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00219762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

